Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: Two-day total of 11,837 new cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of 11,837 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths since Saturday’s report, when 6,778 new cases and 112 new deaths were reported.

There were 7,075 new cases on Sunday and 4,762 new cases on Monday.

That brings the statewide total to 314,401 cases and 9,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 12,731 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 – November 19 stood at 11.1%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 16 and November 22 is 399,573 with 44,502 positive cases. There were 62,299 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 21 and 39,901 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 22.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,705,170 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,198 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,407 cases among employees, for a total of 38,605 at 1,224 distinct facilities in64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,270 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,070 of our total cases are among health care workers.

