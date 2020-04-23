Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports new COVID-19 numbers

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,369 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,053.

According to the department, it’s looking at the type of cases that are being added to its fatal counts. Thursday, the state is also reporting 1,394 confirmed deaths. More information on this is expecting to be released during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Previously, the state was including probable COVID-19 deaths in their report. On Thursday, they only reported confirmed deaths, which is why the number has gone down.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,679 resident cases of COVID-19, and 673 cases among employees, for a total of 6,352. Out of our total deaths, 849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

The Department of Health will be holding a briefing at 1:30 p.m. today. Check back here for the live video of that briefing.