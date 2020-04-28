Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports jump in COVID-19 deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,214 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 43,264.

The state is also reporting 1,716 deaths (up from the 1,597 reported on Monday).

There are 63 cases and five deaths in Lawrence County, 66 cases and one death in Mercer County, 174 cases and six deaths in Butler County, and 1,235 cases and 87 deaths in Allegheny County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here . All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are 165,824 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19, and 920 cases among employees, for a total of 8,280 at 452 distinct facilities in 41 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,089 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.