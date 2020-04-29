Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports 479 new coronavirus-related deaths

The jump in fatal cases is due to the state's work to reconcile data from various sources

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 44,366 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,195 related deaths on Wednesday.

That’s up from the 43,264 cases and 1,716 deaths that were reported on Tuesday.

The jump in fatal cases is due to the state’s work to reconcile data from various sources. The deaths have occurred over the last two weeks, according to the Department of Health.

There were 65 cases and one death reported in Mercer County, 64 cases and six deaths reported in Lawrence County, 1,273 cases and 86 cases reported in Allegheny County, and 175 cases and six deaths reported in Butler County.

For a county-by-county breakdown, go to the Department of Health’s website.

There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

27% are aged 50-64; and

26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,698 resident cases of COVID-19, and 975 cases among employees, for a total of 8,673 at 461 distinct facilities in 42 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,428 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health will be providing a briefing at 1 p.m. Check back here for that live briefing.