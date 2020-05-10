Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports 1,295 new cases, 19 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 56,611 cases and 3,707 deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,295 positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 new related deaths since Saturday’s report, when 1,078 new cases and 72 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 56,611 cases and 3,707 deaths.

There were 73 cases and two deaths in Mercer County, 70 cases and seven deaths in Lawrence County, 1,503 cases and 122 deaths in Allegheny County, and 195 cases and six deaths in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,645 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,645 cases among employees, for a total of 13,290 at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,529 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 3,759 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15.