Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State reports 1,078 new cases, 72 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 55,316 cases and 3,688 deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,078 positive cases of COVID-19 and 72 new related deaths since Friday’s report, when 1,323 new cases and 200 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 55,316 cases and 3,688 deaths.

There were 73 cases and two deaths in Mercer County, 69 cases and seven deaths in Lawrence County, 1,486 cases and 120 deaths in Allegheny County, and 194 cases and six deaths in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 221,791 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,239 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,605 cases among employees, for a total of 12,844 at 530 distinct facilities in 44counties. Out of our total deaths, 2,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 3,685 of the total cases are in health care workers.