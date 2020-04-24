Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: State records over 1,500 new cases

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,599 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 38,652.

The state also reported 1,492 confirmed deaths, up from the 1,421 deaths reported on Thursday.



Thursday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine addressed a change in the state’s reporting of coronavirus-related deaths.

Prior to Thursday, the state was reporting probable cases in its numbers. Levine said it was determined that more investigation was needed in order to rule the deaths related to coronavirus, so they’re now being left off the list until they’re further verified.

Mercer County recorded 64 cases and one death, Lawrence County recorded 61 cases and five deaths, and Butler County recorded 168 cases and six deaths.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here . All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There are 147,491 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,153 resident cases of COVID-19, and 726 cases among employees, for a total of 6,879 at 418 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of our total deaths, 903 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order