Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,966 new cases and 224 more deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,966 positive cases of COVID-19 and 224 new deaths since Wednesday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 529,335 cases and a total of 13,392 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 6,346 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 — double the peak in spring. Of that number, 1,238 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 10 stood at 16.2%.

Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 47,525 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,101,764 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,858 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,411 cases among employees, for a total of 54,269 at 1,418 distinct facilities inall 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 7,871 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,326 of our total cases are among health care workers.

