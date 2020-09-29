Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 988 new cases, 16 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 157,814 cases and 8,123 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 988 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new death since Monday’s report, when 1,594 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 157,814 cases and 8,123 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 22 and September 28 is 190,042 with 6,014 positive cases. There were 23,040 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 442 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,866.761 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 66 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 35 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 27 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,846 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,047 cases among employees, for a total of 27,893 at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,436 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,710 of our total cases are among health care workers.

