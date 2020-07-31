Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 970 new cases, 13 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 112,048 cases and 7,189 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 970 positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 860 new cases and 14 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 112,048 cases and 7,189 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 24 and July 30 is 160,671 with 6,720 positive cases. There were 23,883 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 30. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,104,824 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date. the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,484 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,934 cases among employees, for a total of 23,418 at 850 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,904 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 8,214 the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.