Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,698 new cases and 265 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 9,698 positive cases of COVID-19 and 265 new deaths since Wednesday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 693,087 cases and 17,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,613 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,120 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15%.

Latest county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 64,815 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,337,716 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 55,864 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,313 cases among employees, for a total of 66,177 at 1,489 distinct facilities inall 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,311 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 20,148 of our total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 6:

1577,229 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here .

