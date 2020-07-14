Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 929 additional cases, 20 new deaths

The department says that the vast majority of the cases did not occur within the past 24 hours

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 96,671 cases of COVID-19 and 6,931 virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

That is an increase of 929 cases and 20 deaths since Monday

Of Tuesday’s reported cases, 216 were the result of a delay in private lab result reporting. The department says that the vast majority of the cases did not occur within the past 24 hours.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 331 cases. However, 186 cases are because of the reporting delay. Therefore, Allegheny County had an increase of 145 cases within the past 24 hours. A breakdown of county cases can be found here.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 7 and July 13 is 130,315 with 5,438 positive cases.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 850,612 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,321 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,499 cases among employees, for a total of 21,820 at 756 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,712 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,224 of the total cases are in health care workers.