Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 8,992 new cases, 306 more deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 640,325 cases and 15,978 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 8,992 positive cases of COVID-19 and 306 more deaths since Wednesday’s report, when a total of 8,984 new cases and 319 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 640,325 cases and 15,978 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 5,962 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,178 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18 to 24 stood at 15.1%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 54,828 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases, and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,265,129 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 53,220 resident cases of COVID-19 and 9,730 cases among employees, for a total of 62,950 at 1,470 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the total deaths, 8,872 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 19,256 of the total cases are among health care workers.