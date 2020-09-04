Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 891 new cases, 10 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 137,662 cases and 7,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 891 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 1,160 cases and 20 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 137,662 cases and 7,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 28 and September 3 is 159,676 with 5,615 positive cases. There were 22,808 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. September 3. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications.

The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 46 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,576,879 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 11% are ages 19-24

Approximately 37% are ages 25-49

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 26% of cases in August

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to approximately 18% of cases in August

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 41% of cases in August

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to 13% of cases in August

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 19% of cases in August

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 11% of cases in August

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,307 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,564 cases among employees for a total of 25,871 cases at 942 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,235 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,813 of the total cases are among health care workers.

