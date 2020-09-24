Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 853 new cases, 17 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 153,397 cases and 8,079 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 853 positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 898 cases and 39 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 153,397 cases and 8,079 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 17 and September 23 is 183,360 with 5,554 positive cases. There were 27,784 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 23. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 354 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,803,470 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 70 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 30 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,498 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,936 cases among employees, for a total of 27,434 at 969 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,397 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,513 of our total cases are among health care workers.

