Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 853 new cases, 17 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 154,203 cases and 8,081 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 806 positive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 853 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 154,203 cases and 8,081 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 18 and September 24 is 184,083 with 5,474 positive cases. There were 28,701 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. September 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 384 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,816,397 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 68% of cases so far in September

NE – 6% of cases in April to approximately 36% of cases so far in September

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 30% of cases so far in September

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 28% of cases so far in September

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 19% of cases so far in September

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 19% of cases so far in September SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in September

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,591 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,961 cases among employees for a total of 27,552 cases at 969 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,419 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,551 of the total cases are among health care workers.

More stories from WKBN.com: