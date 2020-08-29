Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 843 new cases, 16 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 132,834 cases and 7,671 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 843 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 835 new cases and 20 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 132,834 cases and 7,671 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 22 and August 28 is 158,746 with 4,366 positive cases. There were 24,857 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,671 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Beginning today, the department will begin publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications.

The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 654 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 8 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,504,108 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in August;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August; and

NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,979 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,478 cases among employees, for a total of 25,457 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,186 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,565 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

More stories from WKBN.com: