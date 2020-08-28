Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 835 new cases, 20 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 131,991 cases and 7,655 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 835 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 620 cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 131,991 cases and 7,655 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 21 and August 27 is 156,317 with 4,216 positive cases. There were 22,640 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. August 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.Latest local county-by-county COVID-19 numbers.

There are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,488,835 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64

Approximately 23% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 25 to 49 and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50 to 64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 18% of cases so far in August

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 19% of cases so far in August

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in August

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to 12% of cases so far in August

SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 13% of cases so far in August

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in August

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,937 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,458 cases among employees for a total of 25,395 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,175 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,526 of the total cases are among health care workers.

