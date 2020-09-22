Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 834 new cases, 19 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 151,646 cases and 8,023 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 834 positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 967 cases and 25 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 151,646 cases and 8,023 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 15 and September 21 is 179,343 with 5,749 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. September 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 255 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,777,916 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18

Nearly 13% are ages 19-24

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 70% of cases so far in September

NE – 6% of cases in April to approximately 38% of cases so far in September

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to nearly 31% of cases so far in September

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 29% of cases so far in September

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 19% of cases so far in September

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 19% of cases so far in September SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to approximately 17% of cases so far in September

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,331 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,893 cases among employees for a total of 27,224 at 962 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,360 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,419 of the total cases are among health care workers.

