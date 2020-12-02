Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 8,291 new cases, 194 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 375,431 cases and 10,757 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 8,291 positive cases of COVID-19 and 194 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 5,676 new cases and 180 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 375,431 cases and 10,757 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,744 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 967 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 25 and December 1 is 371,101 with 46,070 positive cases. There were 52,244 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 1.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 18,578 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,852,624 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 36,628 resident cases of COVID-19 and 6,885 cases among employees, for a total of 43,513 cases at 1,289 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 6,531 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 14,871 of the total cases are among health care workers.