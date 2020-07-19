Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 786 additional cases, 8 new deaths reported

Nearly 38% of people tested positive of COVID-19 are ages 25-49

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports Sunday a total of 101,027 cases of COVID-19 and 7,015 virus-related deaths to date.

That is an increase of 786 cases and eight deaths statewide since Saturday.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 12 and July 18 is 146,701 with 5,552 positive cases. There were 20,212 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 926,352 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,638 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,599 cases among employees, for a total of 22,237 at 788 distinct facilities in 59 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,803 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 7,507 of the total cases are in health care workers.