Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 780 new cases, 113 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 780 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 113 new virus-related deaths since Tuesday, when 451 new cases and 13 new deaths were reported.

The report brings the statewide total to 69,417 cases and 5,265 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There have been 74 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County and 106 cases and four deaths reported in Mercer County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 576 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 349,990 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,528 cases among employees, for a total of 17,518 at 596 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,469 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,216 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. Eight additional counties will move to yellow and 18 to green on May 29.

All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.

Mercer County’s three state legislators and its three commissioners recently sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf, asking that Mercer County be moved from the yellow to green phase on May 29.