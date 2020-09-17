Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 933 new cases, 10 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 147,923 cases and 7,913 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 933 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 776 cases and 28 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 147,923 cases and 7,913 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 10 and September 16 is 176,997 with 5,700 positive cases. There were 24,529 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history.

Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 225 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,721,275 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 71 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 32 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 39 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 29 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in September; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,095 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,825 cases among employees, for a total of 26,920 at 957 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,327 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,251 of our total cases are among health care workers.

