Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 760 new cases, 1 new death reported

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 760 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death since Saturday’s report, when 813 new cases and 16 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 118,852 cases and 7,314 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered between August 1 and August 7 is 150,527 with 5,231 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 7. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,968 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,153 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087 at 877 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,974 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,644 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

