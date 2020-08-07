Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 758 new cases, 15 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 117,279 cases and 7,297 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 758 positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 807 new cases and 38 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 117,279 cases and 7,297 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,199,620 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,860 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,122 cases among employees, for a total of 23,982 cases at 872 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 4,968 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,573 of the total cases are amongst health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.