Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 730 new cases, 28 new deaths reported

(WKBN) – On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 730 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 67,713.

There were also 28 new virus-related deaths reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 5,124.

There were 74 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County, and 104 cases and four deaths reported in Mercer County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,607 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,457 cases among employees, for a total of 17,064 at 591 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,099 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening.

Lawrence County is among the 17 counties moving to the green phase on May 29.