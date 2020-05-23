Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 725 new cases, 112 new deaths reported

This brings the statewide total to 66,983 cases and 5,096 deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 725 positive cases of COVID-19 and 112 new related deaths since Friday’s report, when 866 new cases and 115 new deaths were reported.

This brings the statewide total to 66,983 cases and 5,096 deaths.

There were 74 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County, and 103 cases and four deaths reported in Mercer County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 513 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,349 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,064 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that 17 counties, including Lawrence County, are moving to the “green phase” of reopening on May 29.

He also released summer camp and recreation guidance, which includes guidance on the reopening of public pools.

There will be no briefings by the health department until Tuesday.