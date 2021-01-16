Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,166 new cases, 231 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 761,777 cases and 19,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,166 positive cases of COVID-19 and 231 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 6,047 new cases and 215 more deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 761,777 cases and 19,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,010 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 76,245 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,455,231 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,243 resident cases of COVID-19 and 11,157 cases among employees, for a total of 70,400 cases at 1,513 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 9,985 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 21,475 of the total cases are among health care workers.