Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,126 new cases, 116 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 7,126 positive COVID-19 cases and 116 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 6,339 new cases and 110 new deaths were reported.

This is the highest daily increase of cases.

That brings the statewide total to 288,978 cases and 9,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 12 and November 18 is 389,594 with 38,484 positive cases. There were 55,713 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 18.

There are 10,594 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,629,527 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,786 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,265 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,184 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,169 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,786 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a live media conference at 12:30 p.m.

