Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 680 new cases, 73 new deaths

(WKBN) – On Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 71,415 cases of COVID-19 to date.

There have also been a total of 5,537 deaths to date.

That is an increase of 680 new COVID-19 cases and 73 new deaths reported since Friday.

There were 79 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County, and 107 cases and five deaths reported in Mercer County. More county-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 375,731 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,650 cases among employees, for a total of 18,026 at 607 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,535 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,280 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 57 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. The first 18 counties moved to green yesterday. All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.