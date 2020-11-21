Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,778 new cases, 112 new deaths reported

There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, reaching levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 6,778 positive cases of COVID-19 and 112 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 6,808 new cases and 108 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 302,564 cases and 9,801 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, reaching levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,900 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 14 and November 20 is 400,253 with 41,399 positive cases. There were 58,950 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 20.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 11,852 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,668,676 individuals who have had a negative PCR test to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 6% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,548 resident cases of COVID-19 and 6,357 cases among employees, for a total of 37,905 cases at 1,207 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 6,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,968 of the total cases are among health care workers.