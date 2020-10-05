Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 672 new cases, 11 new deaths

There are 1,940,952 patients who have tested negative to date

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 672 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths since Sunday’s report, when 2,251 cases and 17 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 164,207 cases and 8,227 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days (between September 28 and October 4) is 187,158 with 7,385 positive cases. There were 18,466 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 825 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,940,952 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 64 percent of cases in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 34 percent of cases in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 28 percent of cases in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 25 percent of cases in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases in September; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,312 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,175 cases among employees, for a total of 28,487 at 993 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,485 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,003 of our total cases are among health care workers.

