Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 65,392 cases, 4,869 deaths

HARRISBURG (WKBN) – The state of Pennsylvania reported a total of 65,392 positive cases of COVID-19 and 4,869 virus-related deaths on Thursday.

That is an increase of 980 cases and 102 deaths since Wednesday, when 746 cases and 143 deaths were reported.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, there were 97 cases and four deaths reported in Mercer County and 73 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County. There are 1,718 cases reported in Allegheny County and 209 cases reported in Butler County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 303,514 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,113 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,306 cases among employees, for a total of 16,419 at 570 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,234 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 4,871 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.