Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 636 new cases, 38 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 636 positive cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when 618 new cases and 35 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 87,242 cases and 6,687 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were no new deaths in Lawrence or Mercer counties, which reported a total of 103 and 140 cases, respectively. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 689,562 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,805 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,291 cases among employees, for a total of 21,096 cases. Out of the total deaths, 4,583 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,636 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening. Mask wearing is required in all businesses in all phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the state health department.