Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 634 additional cases, 3 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of health reported a total of 89,375 cases of COVID-19 and 6,749 virus-related deaths.

That is an increase of 634 cases and 3 new deaths since Friday.

There were seven new cases reported in Mercer County for a total of 150 cases and six deaths; and three new cases reported in Lawrence County, for a total of 114 cases and nine deaths. No new deaths were reported in those counties on Saturday.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

Cases in Allegheny County increased 150 cases overnight. Thursday, Allegheny Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced that additional measures are being taken to further stem the spread of coronavirus cases.

The new order calls for a one-week closure of bars, restaurants and casinos and the cancellation of all activities or events over 25 people for that same one-week time period. Food establishments may still offer take-out and delivery during that time period.

In addition to the order, Dr. Bogen also recommended a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents of the county.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 725,448 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,339 cases among employees, for a total of 21,247 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,780 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.