Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 621 new cases, 24 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 621 positive cases of COVID-19 and 24 new related deaths since Friday’s report, when 600 new cases and 22 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 84,991 COVID-19 cases and virus-related 6,603 deaths.

There are two new cases in Mercer County, for a total of 132 cases and six deaths. There are also two new cases in Lawrence County, for a total of 101 cases and nine deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

According to the state, it is estimated that 78% have recovered. Individuals who have recovered are determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms), then an individual is considered recovered.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 646,780 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,622 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,193 cases among employees, for a total of 20,815 cases. Out of the total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,446 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening. Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.