Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 5,900 new cases, 30 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,900 positive COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths since Monday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 275,513 cases and 9,355 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will host a virtual media briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday to announce targeted efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 10 and November 16 is 366,744 with 35,317 positive cases. There were 42,584 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 16.

There are 9,305 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,588,467 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in November; and

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,055 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,184 cases among employees, for a total of 36,239 at 1,162 distinct facilities in63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,602 of our total cases are among health care workers.

