Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 587 new cases, 15 new deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 587 positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 931 new cases and 14 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 141,877 cases and 7,820 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 3 and September 9 is 144,379 with 5,679 positive cases. There were 20,979 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 84 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,639,349 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 4% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 11% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to date in September:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 66 percent of cases so far in September;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 35 percent of cases so far in September;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 40 percent of cases so far in September;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 27 percent of cases so far in September;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in September; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in September.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,644 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,702 cases among employees for a total of 26,346 at 946 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 5,280 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,968 of the total cases are among health care workers.

