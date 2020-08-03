Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 565 new cases, no new deaths

That brings the state total to 114,155 cases and 7,209 deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 565 positive cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths since Sunday’s report, when 654 new cases, 5 new deaths were reported.

That brings the state total to 114,155 cases and 7,209 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 27 and August 2 is 152,627 with 6,165 positive cases. There were 17,494 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 2. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,209 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 0 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,142,414 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,628 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,991 cases among employees, for a total of 23,619 at 856 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,914 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,353 our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.