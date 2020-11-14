Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 5,551 new cases, 50 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 259,938 cases and 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 5,551 positive cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 5,531 new cases and 30 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 259,938 cases and 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between November 7 and November 13 is 366,928 with 30,437 positive cases. There were 52,408 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 13.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 8,089 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,538,147 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

There are 2,314 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 480 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases so far in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases so far in November; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,296 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,074 cases among employees, for a total of 35,370 at 1,148 distinct facilities in 64 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,059 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 13,403 of our total cases are among health care workers.