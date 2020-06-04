Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 537 new cases, 75 new deaths reported

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 537 positive cases of COVID-19 and 75 new related deaths, up slightly from Wednesday when 511 new cases and 75 deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 73,942 cases and 5,817 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 82 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County and 110 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County. More county-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 618 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 416,942 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,848 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,740 cases among employees, for a total of 18,588 at 613 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,895 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

A breakdown of nursing homes where cases were reported can be found here.

Approximately 5,601 of our total cases are in health care workers.