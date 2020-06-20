Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 504 new cases, 20 new deaths reported

That brings statewide total to 81,266 cases and 6,419 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 504 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths since Friday’s report, when 526 cases and 38 new deaths were reported.

There have been 90 cases and nine deaths reported in Lawrence County and 118 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 556,461 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,000 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,034 cases among employees, for a total of 20,034 cases. Out of the total deaths, 4,381 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,180 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening. Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.