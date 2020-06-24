Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 495 additional cases, 54 new deaths

There have been a total of 82,696 cases and 6,515 deaths

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 495 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 82,696.

There are 6,515 total deaths, with an increase of 54 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

There have been 94 cases and nine deaths reported in Lawrence County and 120 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 608,217 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,394 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,103 cases among employees, for a total of 20,497 at 671 distinct facilities in 49 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,467 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,303 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.