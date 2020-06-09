Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 493 new cases, 61 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 76,436 cases and 6,014 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 493 positive cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 351 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported.

There were 113 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County, 85 cases and eight deaths in Lawrence County, 2,027 cases and 169 deaths in Allegheny County, and 249 cases and 12 deaths in Butler County.

There are 625 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 459,248 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,247 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,824 cases among employees, for a total of 19,071 at 618 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,117 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,796 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.