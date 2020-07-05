Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 479 additional cases, 4 new deaths

No new cases were reported in Lawrence or Mercer counties

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 89,854 cases and 6,753 virus-related deaths.

That is an increase of 479 cases and four new deaths since Saturday.

There is a total of 150 cases and six deaths in Mercer County; and 114 cases and nine deaths in Lawrence County. No new cases or deaths were reported in those counties on Sunday. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,806 of the total cases are in health care workers.