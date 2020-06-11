Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 467 new cases, 51 new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 77,313 cases and 6,113 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 467 positive cases of COVID-19 and 51 new related deaths since Wednesday’s report, when 410 new cases and 48 new were deaths reported.

That brings the statewide total to 77,313 cases and 6,113 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 114 cases and six related deaths in Mercer County, and 86 cases and eight deaths in Lawrence County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 476,439 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,357 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,871 cases among employees. Out of the total deaths, 4,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,888 of the total cases are in health care workers.