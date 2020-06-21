Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 464 additional cases, 4 new deaths

The statewide total cases is now 81,730 and 6,423 virus-related deaths

(WKBN) – On Sunday, Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 464 cases of COVID-19 and four new virus-related deaths since Saturday.

The statewide total cases is now 81,730 and 6,423 virus-related deaths.

There have been 90 cases and nine deaths reported in Lawrence County and 119 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 576,015 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,066 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,047 cases among employees, for a total of 20,113 at 663 distinct facilities in49counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,384 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,212 of our total cases are in health care workers.