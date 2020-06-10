Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 410 new cases, 48 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 76,846 cases and 6,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 410 positive cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths since Tuesday’s report, when the state reported 493 new cases and 61 new deaths.

There were 114 cases and six deaths reported in Mercer County and 87 cases and eight deaths reported in Lawrence County.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 467,329 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,309 resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,845 cases among employees, for a total of 19,154 at 623 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,199 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 5,837 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.