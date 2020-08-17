Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 384 new cases, no new deaths

That brings the statewide total to 124,844 cases and 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 384 positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the state since Sunday’s report, when 660 new cases and three new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 124,844 cases and 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 10 and August 16 is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases. There were 15,447 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,342,475 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,413 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,244 cases among employees, for a total of 24,657 at 895 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,059 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,956 of our total cases are among health care workers.

