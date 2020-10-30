Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,641 new cases, 22 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 205,517 cases and 8,784 deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,641 positive cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths since Thursday, when 2,202 new cases and 44 new deaths were reported.

The new report includes 2,416 new one-day positive cases and another 225 cases from previous days that were reported on Friday.

That brings the statewide total to 205,517 cases and 8,784 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 23 and October 29 is 249,105 with 14,516 positive cases. There were 39,851 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 29.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 3,174 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,297,983 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19- to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to health care providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19- to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 29% of cases so far in October;

NE – 6% of cases in April to nearly 17% of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5% of cases in April to nearly 12% of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases so far in October; and

– Nearly 7% of cases in April to approximately 14% of cases so far in October; and SC – Approximately 7% of cases in April to nearly 10% of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,013 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,627 cases among employees, for a total of 31,640 cases at 1,064 distinct facilities. Out of the total deaths, 5,800 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 12,373 of the total cases are among health care workers.

